County Executive Steve Bellone hosting online town hall with residents tonight

For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic struck Suffolk, County Executive Steve Bellone is hosting a Facebook Live Town Hall with residents beginning around 6:30 p.m.

The county executive announced the town hall during his daily briefing with the media earlier Monday. He said county residents will be able to ask questions during the event.

There are currently more than 1,400 positive COVID-19 cases in Suffolk County, Mr. Bellone said Monday. Thirteen residents have died from the virus.

We’ll carry a live feed to the event here once it begins. Or you can watch it directly on his Facebook page, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone.