Fifth Peconic Landing member, father of longtime Riverhead teacher, dies of coronavirus

A fifth member at Peconic Landing died Monday. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

An 88-year-old Greenport man has been confirmed as the fifth coronavirus related death at Peconic Landing in the past six days.

Robert Greenberger died Monday at a local hospital, his son Jeff Greenberger said. Peconic Landing confirmed the death is now the fifth related to COVID-19.

Peconic Landing said he was a resident of Harbor North for Assisted Living and was diagnosed Sunday while being hospitalized for symptoms of the virus. He did have known preexisting conditions.

Mr. Greenberger is also survived by his wife Joan, his daughter Caryn Greenberger Sheckler and son Richard Greenberger.

His son Jeff, also known as Doc, was a longtime Latin teacher in the Riverhead Central School District.

“For our Riverhead CSD family, Doc and [Lorene] Custer appreciate everyone’s kind wishes and want you to know that the last time we visited with Doc’s father was well over a month ago, and that both of us, though grieving, are feeling fine,” Jeff Greenberger said in an obituary sent to The Suffolk Times. “We are staying tucked at home, as we hope all of you are able to do, too!”

Robert was born in the Bronx in 1931, attended DeWitt Clinton High School and took the subway to City College where he was a standout lacrosse player. He would earn a place in the CCNY Athletic Hall of Fame, his son said.

Robert and Joan raised their children in Westchester County and retired to the North Fork.

The first three deaths at Peconic Landing were reported Friday.

A 96-year-old woman died March 18.

A 97-year-old woman and a 96-year-old man both died March 19.

Their identities have not not released.

An 89-year-old woman who had been in hospice care in The Shores for Skilled Nursing for several months died Friday evening, Peconic Landing previously said. A family member reached by telephone Monday said their family did not wish to comment further.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said earlier Monday that there have been 13 deaths in Suffolk County. Mr. Greenberger would be at least the 14th.

There are now 116 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Suffolk County, with 38 under intensive care, Mr. Bellone said.