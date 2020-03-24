Live COVID-19 updates, gas prices drop
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, March 24.
NEWS
Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates
Fifth member at Peconic Landing dies from COVID-19
Gas prices could dip to lowest point since 2002 as people shelter at home during COVID-19 pandemic
Watkins-Johnson, 99; believed in power of prayer
County Executive Steve Bellone hosts online town hall with residents
School districts stepping up to provide child care to essential workers
NORTHFORKER
Finding a florist — and the right flowers — for your North Fork wedding
Through your lens: Our favorite #northforker photos of the week
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 51 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
The low tonight will be around 35.