Live COVID-19 updates, gas prices drop

Gov. Andrew Cuomo at an earlier briefing. (Credit: Mike Groll/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, March 24.

NEWS

Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates

Fifth member at Peconic Landing dies from COVID-19

Gas prices could dip to lowest point since 2002 as people shelter at home during COVID-19 pandemic

Watkins-Johnson, 99; believed in power of prayer

County Executive Steve Bellone hosts online town hall with residents

School districts stepping up to provide child care to essential workers

NORTHFORKER

Finding a florist — and the right flowers — for your North Fork wedding

Through your lens: Our favorite #northforker photos of the week

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 51 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The low tonight will be around 35.