Brian Michael Wines, 42, of Winston-Salem, N.C., died March 16, 2020.

Brian was born and raised in Mattituck and graduated from Mattituck High School, where he played soccer and baseball and was a member of the National Honor Society. He was a graduate of the University of North Florida. He was a team leader for Essent Guaranty Mortgage Insurance Company.

Brian is survived by his wife, Amanda Swing Wines; three sons, Clayton Wines, Tyler Wines and Jackson Wines; his parents, Roger and Cheryl Wines of Jamesport; two brothers, Kevin Wines (Kim) of Mattituck and Keith Wines (April) of Thomasville, N.C.; three nephews, Anthony, Andrew and Tanner; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He will be remembered by friends and family for his generous spirit and playful nature. He was known around his office for his sharp wit and practical jokes. Other than playing with his boys, his favorite activity was camping on Cape Hatteras with his family.

A private memorial service was held March 20, 2020, at Davidson Funeral Home in Lexington, N.C.

In honor of his sons Tyler and Jackson, memorial gifts may be directed to the CURED Foundation, an organization dedicated to those suffering from eosinophilic disorders, at P.O. Box 32, Lincolnshire, IL 60069.

