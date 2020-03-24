Janet L. Richardson

Janet L. (Tuthill) Richardson passed away peacefully Friday, March 20, 2020, in Langhorne, Pa. She was 80 years old.

The daughter of Herbert Tuthill Sr. and Lulu (Fisher) Tuthill, she was born Sept. 21, 1939, in Southampton, N.Y.

Janet was the beloved wife of the late Jack C. Richardson and loving mother of Kim Richardson and Lisa (Richardson) Bennett and her husband, Chris.

Janet was the sister of Lorraine Juhl, Herbert Tuthill, the late Arthur Tuthill and the late Harrison Tuthill.

Janet worked as a clerk for the Southampton Town Police Department for many years. She was a talented quilter and a fabulous cook, especially Thanksgiving dinner. Janet adored her granddaughters, Lindsey (16) and Chelsea (14) Bennett.

Janet will be buried next to Jack at Calverton National Cemetery in a private service, due to restrictions in place with the COVID-19 virus. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home.

