‘Unprecedented’ unemployment requests amid COVID-19; supervisors request property tax extension
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, March 25.
NEWS
Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates
‘Unprecedented’ number of unemployment applications amid COVID-19 pandemic
Town supervisors request state extend date residents can pay property taxes without penalty
Cuomo: COVID-19 cases spike in NY with worst still weeks away
Meal Train started for staff at Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital
NORTHFORKER
Modern aesthetics and efficiencies are popping up on the North Fork
Where to grab a takeout meal on Shelter Island
WEATHER
There’s a chance of rain throughout the day today with a high near 46 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
The low tonight will be around 35.