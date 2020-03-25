‘Unprecedented’ unemployment requests amid COVID-19; supervisors request property tax extension

The parking lot at Tanger Outlets Saturday.

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, March 25.

NEWS

Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates

‘Unprecedented’ number of unemployment applications amid COVID-19 pandemic

Town supervisors request state extend date residents can pay property taxes without penalty

Cuomo: COVID-19 cases spike in NY with worst still weeks away

Meal Train started for staff at Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital

NORTHFORKER

Modern aesthetics and efficiencies are popping up on the North Fork

Where to grab a takeout meal on Shelter Island

WEATHER

There’s a chance of rain throughout the day today with a high near 46 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The low tonight will be around 35.