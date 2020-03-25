Chester R. Majeski of Riverhead died March 21, 2020. He was 70.

He was born in Greenport May 11, 1949, to Frances (Bugdin) and Charles Majeski.

He graduated from Riverhead High School and was married to the former Carol Bulak.

Mr. Majeski served in the U.S. military from 1968 to 1972. He retired as a plant operator with the Riverhead Water District.

Family members said he enjoyed hunting, fishing, clamming, reading and Western movies.

He is survived by his wife, Carol; his children, Renee, Phillip and Jennifer Majeski, all of Riverhead; and his sister, Fran Hensley of Georgia.

Cremation was private. McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family.