Louis R. Moore of Riverhead died at home March 24, 2020. He was 89.

He was born in Greenport Oct. 5, 1930, to Amy (Price) and George Moore.

Mr. Moore served in the U.S. Air Force from 1951 to 1955.

He married Constance Vollmoeller Feb. 2, 1957, in Riverhead. He worked as a mechanic for Sunrise Coach Lines in Greenport.

Mr. Moore was a past member of the Odd Fellows and family members said he enjoyed fishing.

He is survived by his wife, of Riverhead; his children, Terry Ann McCaffery of North Carolina, Louis Jr. and Tracy, both of Flanders, and Michael, of Riverhead; and two grandchildren.

Cremation was private. McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family.