Stanley R. Zaweski Jr.

Stanley R. “Wiskers” Zaweski of Laurel died March 24, 2020, at Peconic Bay Medical Center. He was 88 years old.

He was born in Jamesport Dec. 15, 1931, the son of Bertha (Glover) and Stanley R. Zaweski Sr.

He graduated from Mattituck High School in 1947 and married Charlotte Sepko Jan. 18, 1953, at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. Wiskers met Charlotte in his senior year of high school. He often said she was the backbone of the family. They had been married 59 years when she passed in 2012. Wiskers missed her terribly every day since.

Predeceased by his brother Frank in 2013 and his son David in 1959, Wiskers is survived by his sons Richard (Patty), of Naples, Fla., and John (Tracy), of Hampton Bays, N.Y.; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and his brother Albie (Roberta), of St. Petersburg, Fla.

Wiskers’ father passed away when he was 17 and he left school to work on the family farm and support his young mother and two little brothers, Albie and Frank. At one point, he ran one of the largest farms on Long Island. He always loved the Yankees. Just before his father died, he tried out for the New York Yankees as a catcher but knew he had to take care of his farm and family. He was one of the last big-time potato farmers.

Wiskers loved going to the Jamesport Fire Department coffee room. He was the longest living charter member and would have celebrated his 71st anniversary March 30. He joined the fire department to fight fires and help the community. Always a member of Company No. 1, he rose to the rank of captain but was never interested in chief or commissioner, as he was too busy on the farm and just wanted to fight fires.

He was also a volunteer at Peconic Bay Medical Center. Memorial donations may be made to the PBMC Foundation.

Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

This is a paid notice.