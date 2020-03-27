Hospital, economic impacts of the coronavirus come into sharper focus

Stony Brook ELIH president and CEO Paul Connor. (Credit: Kate Nalepinski)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, March 27.

NEWS

Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates

Bellone: Number of COVID-19 patients in Suffolk ICU units has doubled in 48 hours

A Greenport hospital faces down the COVID-19 monster

Zeldin on COVID-19: ‘I can’t compare this to anything’

Governor says estimated loss of revenue for New York stands between $10-$15 billion

NORTHFORKER

Three ways to keep kids busy while at home

Nine movies and television shows filmed on the North Fork to stream as you isolate

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies to emerge today with a high near 57 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The low tonight will be around 36.

Expect rain Saturday night and into Sunday with high temperatures in the 50s this weekend.