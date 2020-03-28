How many confirmed cases of the coronavirus are in your neighborhood?

A pair of links on Suffolk County’s website could give you the information you’ve been waiting for if you’re curious to know how many people have tested positive in your hamlet or are waiting on the results of your own test.

The links, which have received little fanfare, take you to a heat map breaking down each town in the county’s positive cases by community and a laboratory testing site where someone who has been tested at the Stony Brook mobile site can enter their information and find out the result of their tests before they have been notified by the New York State Department of Health.

A News-Review staff member who has not yet received the results of his own test from March 20, created a patient portal account with BioReference Laboratories, which produced a report showing COVID-19 was not found when the lab tested his sample on March 21.

The county website said residents can visit the lab’s website to check for their results as long as they were tested at the Stony Brook mobile site. You can also contact BioReference Laboratories at 833-469-5227, according to the county.

The map, which County Executive Steve Bellone sat in front of during his media briefing Saturday, indicates hot spots across the county and enables individuals to toggle between a town-by-town breakdown or results by hamlet.

As of 5 p.m. Saturday, it showed 3,513 positive results in Suffolk County, a lower number than the 4,138 cases both Mr. Bellone and Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported earlier in the day. The breakdowns by town, however, showed even more confirmed cases by hamlet than what was reported by the county Department of Health Saturday, with 138 cases in Southold and 68 in Riverhead. The DOH accounting for Saturday does note that its breakdown by town is incomplete as results continue to be tallied.

The following is a breakdown by North Fork hamlet as of 5 p.m. Saturday:

RIVERHEAD TOWN

Riverhead 25

Wading River 22

Calverton 17

Baiting Hollow 2

Jamesport 2

Northville 1

The map also shows 10 cases in Flanders and five in Riverside, Southampton Town hamlets in the greater Riverhead area.

SOUTHOLD TOWN

Cutchogue 28

Greenport West 27

Southold 26

Mattituck 24

Greenport Village 19

Laurel 6

East Marion 4

Peconic 2

New Suffolk 1

Orient 1