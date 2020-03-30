Riverhead police officer tests positive for the coronavirus

A Riverhead Town police officer has tested positive for COVID-19, Riverhead Town Police Chief David Hegermiller reported Monday.

“He’s home and quarantined,” the chief said. “We don’t know where he got it from.”

The officer, who is not being named, is the first town police officer to test positive for the disease, “that we know about,” the chief said.

More than 5,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Suffolk County, health officials said Sunday, including at least 68 in Riverhead Town.