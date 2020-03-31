Gov. Andrew Cuomo provides a coronavirus update during a briefing in the Red Room at the state Capitol in Albany on Sunday. (Credit: Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

Gov. Andrew Cuomo today issued an executive order postponing the circulating and filing of nominating petitions for any office, something that was originally scheduled to begin on March 31.

This means that upcoming school board elections and library elections will be postponed.

The order cites the governors’ March 7 disaster declaration for New York State due to the COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc across New York City and Long Island.

The governor ordered the postponement of any school board, or library board elections that were scheduled to take place in April or May.

The postponements must be until at least June 1, and are subject to further directives as to the timing, location and manner for the votes.

All of the school boards in Suffolk County were scheduled to have their school board elections and budget votes on May 19, and petitions to run for school board were due by April 20.

The executive order did not mention what would happen with school budget votes, which usually take place at the same time as board of education elections.

As for local libraries, Riverhead Free Library had scheduled its budget vote and trustee elections on April 2. That will be postponed.

All of the libraries in Riverhead and Southold towns are currently closed due to the virus.

The governor on Saturday also issued an executive order postponing the New York State Presidential Primary from April 28 to June 23.

While Monday’s order will affect village elections, it will not affect Greenport Village, which doesn’t have mayor or trustee elections this year.