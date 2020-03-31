Drive-thru testing comes to Riverhead; campsites open for healthcare workers
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, March 31.
NEWS
Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates
Drive-thru testing site opens in Riverhead
Riverhead police officer tests positive for the coronavirus
Gov. Cuomo: Priority is to not overwhelm hospitals; Bellone says four more deaths in Suffolk
Eastern LI Kampground to open sites to healthcare workers
Long Island Aquarium faces its greatest crisis
Cuomo: School, library board elections postponed
Cops: Driver asleep at wheel after driving onto lawn, striking house
WEATHER
Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a high near 46 degrees today, according to the National Weather Service.
The low tonight will be around 34.