Drive-thru testing comes to Riverhead; campsites open for healthcare workers

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, March 31.

NEWS

Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates

Drive-thru testing site opens in Riverhead

Riverhead police officer tests positive for the coronavirus

Gov. Cuomo: Priority is to not overwhelm hospitals; Bellone says four more deaths in Suffolk

Eastern LI Kampground to open sites to healthcare workers

Long Island Aquarium faces its greatest crisis

Cuomo: School, library board elections postponed

Cops: Driver asleep at wheel after driving onto lawn, striking house

WEATHER

Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a high near 46 degrees today, according to the National Weather Service.

The low tonight will be around 34.