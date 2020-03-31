Longtime Cutchogue resident John J. “Jack” Malone, formerly of West Hempstead, died March 9, 2020. He was 83.

Jack was born April 1, 1936, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Marion (Schamberger) and Joseph Malone. He graduated from Bishop Loughlin Memorial High School and went on to attend Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, where he received his associate degree. After college, he served in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1957, attaining the rank of Specialist Third Class. During his service, he trained in the Tenth Mountain Division and in communications.

Jack worked for 25 years as a firefighter for the Fire Department of the City of New York, retiring out of Engine 285 in Ozone Park, N.Y. He was a member of the FDNY Emerald Society and St. Patrick R.C. Church in Southold.

Predeceased by his brothers, Ronald and Walter Malone, he is survived by his loving wife, Patricia (née McNamara) Malone; children, Jeanne Malone (Jeff Schade) of Southold and Joanne Malone Hickey (Sean) of Chatham, N.J.; grandchildren, Tara Anne Hickey, Jack Timothy Hickey, Jacqueline Noelle Hickey, David Malone Hickey, Ryan Schade and Alexandra Schade; and sister, Dolores Malone Revere.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated Friday, March 13, at St. Patrick R.C. Church in Southold, officiated by Father John Barrett. Interment with U.S. Army honors followed at Calverton National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to UFA Widows and Children’s Fund, 204 East 23rd St., New York, NY 10010 or Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517 would be appreciated.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold assisted the family.

