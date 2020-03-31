Podcast: Covering the coronavirus on the North Fork of Long Island

The new drive-thru coronavirus testing site in Riverhead. (Credit: Tara Smith)

Times Review Media Group content director Grant Parpan is joined by executive editor Steve Wick, editor Joe Werkmeister and reporter Tara Smith to discuss the spread of COVID-19 on the North Fork of Long Island.

We also hear a brief clip from Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone.

The county is now home to nearly 6,800 confirmed cases, that’s more than what’s been reported in all but three U.S. states. Suffolk’s first case was discovered right here on the North Fork.

