Southampton police searching for 15-year-old Flanders girl

Southampton Town police are seeking the public’s help to locate a missing Flanders teenager who may be suffering from depression.

Diamond Boisseau, 15, was last seen around 10 p.m. Tuesday by her grandmother at their Port Street residence.

Police said Diamond, who has run away in the past, was last seen wearing black stretch pants and a gray tank-top and may possibly be in the Medford area where she recently lived with her mother.

An investigation is ongoing, police said, and anyone with information is asked to call Southampton police at 631-728-5000 or the detective division at 631-702-2230.

Tips can also be emailed to [email protected].