Coronavirus death toll spikes; Little League season remains on hold

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, April 2.

NEWS

Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates

Calls for social distancing increase as Suffolk’s coronavirus death toll spikes to 69

Local Little Leagues determined to play ball in 2020

Admitted Riverhead drug dealer requests release from jail over coronavirus concerns

Southampton police searching for 15-year-old Flanders girl

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: Northforker staffers chat about their top picks for takeout across the North Fork

These North Fork restaurants are doing takeout

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies to give way to clouds today with a high near 51 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain is likely tonight when the low will be around 43.