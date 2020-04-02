Coronavirus death toll spikes; Little League season remains on hold
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, April 2.
NEWS
Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates
Calls for social distancing increase as Suffolk’s coronavirus death toll spikes to 69
Local Little Leagues determined to play ball in 2020
Admitted Riverhead drug dealer requests release from jail over coronavirus concerns
Southampton police searching for 15-year-old Flanders girl
NORTHFORKER
Podcast: Northforker staffers chat about their top picks for takeout across the North Fork
These North Fork restaurants are doing takeout
WEATHER
Expect partly sunny skies to give way to clouds today with a high near 51 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Rain is likely tonight when the low will be around 43.