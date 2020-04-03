Man arrested days after leading police on pursuit; COVID-19 map back online
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, April 3.
NEWS
Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates
Man charged with burglary, unlawfully fleeing police and more after incident that injured Riverhead officer
Friends, community raising funds to help Riverhead police officer recover following crash
County map tracks COVID-19 cases by hamlet
Rate of confirmed COVID-19 cases increasing in Suffolk County ‘troubling,’ governor says
‘Modern-day hero’ at Stony Brook ELIH purchases $10K respirator system for hospital
The coronavirus forces North Fork families to mourn loved ones in different ways
NORTHFORKER
Solovievs purchase Shelter Island’s Chequit Inn
Restaurants offering to-go cocktails
WEATHER
Expect rain today with a high near 50 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
The rain will taper off tonight when the low will be around 40.