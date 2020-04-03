Man arrested days after leading police on pursuit; COVID-19 map back online

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, April 3.

NEWS

Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates

Man charged with burglary, unlawfully fleeing police and more after incident that injured Riverhead officer

Friends, community raising funds to help Riverhead police officer recover following crash

County map tracks COVID-19 cases by hamlet

Rate of confirmed COVID-19 cases increasing in Suffolk County ‘troubling,’ governor says

‘Modern-day hero’ at Stony Brook ELIH purchases $10K respirator system for hospital

The coronavirus forces North Fork families to mourn loved ones in different ways

NORTHFORKER

Solovievs purchase Shelter Island’s Chequit Inn

Restaurants offering to-go cocktails

WEATHER

Expect rain today with a high near 50 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The rain will taper off tonight when the low will be around 40.