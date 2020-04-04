Police Blotter: Three vacuum cleaners totaling $1.4K stolen from Target

Three Dyson vacuum cleaners were reported stolen from the Target store on Route 58 about 6:45 p.m. on Friday. The combined value of the vacuums is $1,399, according to Riverhead Town police, who said two men were seen stealing the items.

• A Riverhead man reported last Wednesday that someone slashed the front passenger side tire and let the air out of the rear passenger side tire of his car on Osborn Avenue, according to police.

• A Wading River resident told police Tuesday about 8:36 p.m. that they had received a text message indicating that someone was coming to their house on Sylvan Drive to harm them. Police assigned extra patrols to that area.

• A man told police that someone stole his bicycle from his property on Trout Brook Lane in Aquebogue last Thursday. The value of the bicycle is $500, according to police.

• Stop & Shop on Route 58 reported that an unknown man tried to remove groceries without paying last Tuesday about 5:30 p.m. The suspect then fled the area, according to police.

• The Jamesport Fire Department extinguished a garbage can fire on Herricks Lane in Jamesport Monday at about 9 p.m.

Southampton Town police arrested a man for driving while intoxicated in Northampton early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a report of an accident on Pine Court around 1:14 a.m. and found Wilson Barrios, 34, to be intoxicated.

Witnesses said Mr. Barrios made a left turn onto Pine Court and hit the gas as he turned into the oncoming lane, causing him to lose control and strike another vehicle, which was parked alongside a fence, police said.

No injuries were reported. Mr. Barrios was charged with DWI and circumventing a court-ordered interlock device related to a previous DWI conviction, reports said.

• Police responded Friday evening to a report of a suspicious incident in Flanders.

According to a report, a man called police around 6:13 p.m. after two unknown men approached his vehicle, looked inside and then fled northbound on Brookhaven Avenue.

Nothing was removed from the vehicle, police said, adding that they canvassed the area but did not locate any suspects.

