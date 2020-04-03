Father, son charged with stealing road signs from Tanger Outlets in Riverhead

A father and son were arrested Friday afternoon for allegedly stealing street signs from the Tanger Outlet Center in Riverhead, town police said.

The sign recovered by police Friday. (Credit: Riverhead Town Police Department)

Tanger Mall Security had reported that two men had cut down a large traffic sign and placed it into a silver truck shortly after noon Friday, according to police.

A patrol car responded and spotted the truck inside the mall, which is currently closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The traffic sign was located in the bed of the pickup truck and returned to Tanger staff members, police said.

Arrested and charged with fourth-degree grand larceny and criminal mischief was Karl Kirchner III, 54, and his 21-year-old son Karl IV.

Both men were processed at Riverhead police headquarters and released for a future court date, police said.