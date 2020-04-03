Father, son charged with stealing road signs from Tanger Outlets in Riverhead
A father and son were arrested Friday afternoon for allegedly stealing street signs from the Tanger Outlet Center in Riverhead, town police said.
Tanger Mall Security had reported that two men had cut down a large traffic sign and placed it into a silver truck shortly after noon Friday, according to police.
A patrol car responded and spotted the truck inside the mall, which is currently closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The traffic sign was located in the bed of the pickup truck and returned to Tanger staff members, police said.
Arrested and charged with fourth-degree grand larceny and criminal mischief was Karl Kirchner III, 54, and his 21-year-old son Karl IV.
Both men were processed at Riverhead police headquarters and released for a future court date, police said.