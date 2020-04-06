Ninth death reported at Peconic Landing, Gov. Cuomo thinks apex is near

Gov. Andrew Cuomo at Sunday’s media briefing. (Credit: Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Office)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, April 6.

NEWS

Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates

Ninth death reported at Peconic Landing; ICU capacity increasing across county, Bellone says

Governor says New York may be near or at apex; no plan to limit travel to East End

Pastor Alvin Charles McElroy, 79, a pillar of Flanders community, dies of coronavirus

North Fork food banks are straining to help the needy

When the Spanish flu struck in 1918 and its impact here

When the pandemic put their dream wedding at RGNY on hold, couple tied the knot during impromptu ceremony

Sand miner’s idea to build lakes at Cherry Creek, turn land into town park catches attention of local pols

NORTHFORKER

Four ways to support your favorite local winery

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high near 59 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The low tonight will be around 33.