Ninth death reported at Peconic Landing, Gov. Cuomo thinks apex is near
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, April 6.
NEWS
Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates
Ninth death reported at Peconic Landing; ICU capacity increasing across county, Bellone says
Governor says New York may be near or at apex; no plan to limit travel to East End
Pastor Alvin Charles McElroy, 79, a pillar of Flanders community, dies of coronavirus
North Fork food banks are straining to help the needy
When the Spanish flu struck in 1918 and its impact here
When the pandemic put their dream wedding at RGNY on hold, couple tied the knot during impromptu ceremony
Sand miner’s idea to build lakes at Cherry Creek, turn land into town park catches attention of local pols
NORTHFORKER
Four ways to support your favorite local winery
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high near 59 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
The low tonight will be around 33.