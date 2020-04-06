Lewis M. Schumejda Jr. of Aquebogue died April 4, 2020, at Peconic Bay Medical Center. He was 79.

He was born April 2, 1941, in Greenport to Lewis and Barbara (Bauer) Schumejda.

He graduated from Riverhead High School in 1960 and served in the U.S. Navy from 1960 to 1964. He worked as an engineer at the VA hospital in Northport.

He was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose. Family said he enjoyed yard work and fishing.

Mr. Schumejda was predeceased by his wife Gloria in 2001 and by his brother Douglas.

He is survived by his wife Awilda (née Cuevas), of Aquebogue; his children, Neil, of Hawaii, Kenneth, of Riverhead, and Lewis, of Alaska; stepchildren Christian O’Connor of Southampton, David, Kenneth and Brian O’Connor, all of Hampton Bays, Eileen Ferrier of Virginia and Andrew O’Connor of Manhattan; his siblings Barbara Donato of Ohio and Bernie Schumejda of Jamesport; and 16 grandchildren.

Cremation was private. McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home assisted the family.