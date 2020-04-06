Former Riverhead resident Rita M. Schwenker of Nesconset died April 4, 2020, at Good Shepherd Hospice. She was 91.

She was born July 4, 1928, in Philadelphia, Pa., to William and Katherine (Dixon) Wong.

Ms. Schwenker was a principal clerk with the Suffolk County Treasurer’s Office. She was a member of Women of the Moose, Riverhead Town Republican Club and St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead.

Family members said she enjoyed cooking, reading and spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Predeceased by her husbands, Walter Carey and Douglas Schwenker, she is survived by her sons, Thomas Keenan of Calverton and Daniel Keenan of Aquebogue; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Cremation was private. Burial took place at St. John’s Cemetery.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family.