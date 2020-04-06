Robert J. Hall of Calverton died March 30, 2020, at the age of 84.

He was born and raised in Ridgewood, Queens, the first child of James P. and Clara (Sinski) Hall.

Bob served in the U.S. Army Security Agency for three years, from 1955 to 1958, and was stationed in Germany. After his Army service, he lived and worked in Manhattan for many years.

He relocated to the East End in 1980, living first in Shinnecock Hills, Southampton for 23 years and the remainder in Calverton. He was a volunteer at Riverhead Free Library.

He is survived by his brother, James J. Hall of Somerville, N.J., and his nieces, Maria Walsh, Barbara Hunt and Theresa Vitale and their families.

A graveside service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

Memorial donations may be made to Riverhead Free Library.