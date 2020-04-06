Peter H. Miller died April 4, 2020, at the age of 64, with the love of his life, Carol, by his side, with whom he built his life in East Marion, N.Y.

Peter was born in Manhattan Feb. 7, 1956, to Luck (Kimbell) and Charles V. Miller.

He is survived by his loving mother, Luck, and sister, Kimbell. He was predeceased by his father, Charles, and brother, Charles Mitchell Miller.

Besides his wife, Carol, Peter is also survived by his four children, Peter, Joseph, Faye and Matthew; his faithful companion Hunter; and his grandchildren, Peter Jr., Michael, Abigail and Payton. He also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Furthermore, Peter leaves behind the brothers and sisters of the firematic family. He was a loyal and faithful member of the East Marion Fire Department for 21 years, where he was bestowed the honor of Firefighter of the Year in 2007 and 2013. This was a group of individuals for whom he had great admiration as well as respect and with whom he shared some of the most memorable and enjoyable moments of his life.

He was an avid fisherman, who enjoyed boating on the East End, in addition to spending some late nights bowling at the Mattituck Lanes.

He was employed for 25 years by Richard and Lisa Israel of Richmond Realty, where he was treated more like a family member than an employee.

There will be a gathering of family and friends at a later date to celebrate a life well lived. Services were entrusted to DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

Memorial donations may be made to the East Marion Fire Department, P.O. Box 162, East Marion, NY 11939.

