Margaret E. Mebus

Margaret E. “Peggy” Mebus died in her sleep the night of April 3-4 at her home in Southold. She was 86.

Peggy was born June 21, 1933, in Mount Holly, N.J., to Lewis and Edith Quay. She became a member of Phi Beta Kappa in 1954 and graduated from Douglas College with a B.A. in 1955. She lived in Ithaca, N.Y.; Landsthul, Germany; Dover, Del.; Manhattan, Kan.; Lincoln, Neb.; and resided for over 40 years in Southold.

While in Ithaca, she was secretary to the Episcopal chaplain at Cornell University. She hosted many national and international visitors and helped with needs of international graduate students when her husband was at Kansas State University, University of Nebraska and Plum Island.

An avid reader, she was once a member of Great Books; volunteered at Southold Free Library’s Book Cottage and in the tower at Horton Point Lighthouse; was a volunteer at Eastern Long Island Hospital; and a member of American Association of University Women, serving as secretary and editor of the newsletter of the local chapter. She also served on the boards of Southold Free Library and Aid to the Developmentally Disabled. She served in the Altar Guild and other positions in her church and, in times of need, supplied flower arrangements for the altar, using flowers from her home garden.

She was predeceased by her sister, Jane Russo. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Charles Mebus; her sister, Eleanor Dunker, and husband Skip, of New Jersey; two daughters, Jane Mebus of Vermont and Patricia Branch of Colorado; a son, Charles Mebus and wife Carmen of Connecticut; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Her inquiring mind and kind heart will be sorely missed.

A memorial service is planned for a later date.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is serving the family.

