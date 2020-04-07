Schools, businesses to remain closed; community thanks hospital staff

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, April 7.

NEWS

Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates

Cuomo extends school, business closures; increases social distancing fines

Photos: A chance to say thank you to health care workers at Peconic Bay Medical Center

Approved state budget tweaks bail reform law, lacks funding for North Fork Coalition for Behavioral Health

ELIH Foundation board members donate new diagnostic system that can quickly test for COVID-19

NORTHFORKER

A master gardener’s advice for starting your garden this season

Her instrument of choice: Southold woman crafts authentic handmade textiles with a loom

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 57 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The low tonight will be around 47. Showers are likely at night.

