Riverhead resident Margaret Noone died at home March 27, 2020, at the age of 93.

She was born Aug. 26, 1926, in Astoria, Queens, to Margaret (Prendergast) and James Hunt.

Predeceased by her husband, Malachy M. Noone, she is survived by her children, Kathy Walbroehl, Margaret Coffey, Theresa Peoples, Maryellen Wagner and Malachy, James, Brian and John Noone.

Services were held at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead, followed by burial at Holy Rood Cemetery in Westbury.

The family may schedule a memorial service for a later date.