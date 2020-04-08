Death toll reaches new highpoint, county looks to expand space for bodies

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, April 8.

NEWS

Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates

One month later: The coronavirus has shut down Suffolk County, infected thousands of its residents and killed the most vulnerable

‘Staggering’ death toll as county, state report largest number of COVID-19 fatalities to date

Town Board, during closed meeting, approves temporary lease agreement for ULC Robotics

Winery owner donates $100K to aid Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital’s fight against coronavirus

Riverhead BID sponsoring fundraiser to benefit both PBMC workers and downtown restaurants

NORTHFORKER

With the environment in mind, couple combines skill sets to improve the landscape around them

Booze Bites: Making red wine pasta with Macari merlot

WEATHER

Expect cloudy skies after the rain tapers off this morning with a high near 55 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The low tonight will be around 42.