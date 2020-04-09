St. James man connected to Riverhead arson arrested after running from police at LIRR station

Suffolk County police on scene in Holbrook after the suspected attempted to run. (Credit: Stringer News)

An investigation into several arson cases in Riverhead Town led Suffolk County police to develop information that the suspect would be at the Ronkonkoma Long Island Rail Road station Wednesday.

The suspect, John Cayamanda, 43, of St. James attempted to run from officers at the station, leading to a foot pursuit by Fourth and Fifth Precinct officers and a K-9 unit, according to Suffolk County police.

Mr. Cayamanda was apprehended a short time later, police said, at about noon on Avis Drive in Holbrook.

Police allege Mr. Cayamanda set a Chevrolet pickup truck on fire on Sweezy Avenue in Riverhead on March 1. He also allegedly left a combustible item in a driveway on Sweezy Avenue on March 21 and threw a combustible item at an unmarked Suffolk County police car on the same road on Monday. Police say he’s also being investigated in connection to recent incidents in Setauket and Centereach.

Mr. Cayamanda is charged with first-degree attempted assault, two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree attempted arson.

He is being held overnight at the Fourth Precinct to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip Thursday.

The Suffolk County Arson Section detectives and Major Case Unit detectives developed the information that led to his whereabout and arrest.