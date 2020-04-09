Solovievs discuss plans for North Fork, police officer recovering in ICU

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, April 9.

NEWS

Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates

After winning bid to buy Shelter Island hotel, Soloviev discusses vision for North Fork, Peconic Bay Winery

Riverhead officer injured in crash ‘making progress’ in recovery while in ICU

St. James man connected to Riverhead arson arrested after running from police at LIRR station

Cuomo: Now is not a time for complacency; Mobile ‘hot spot’ testing site coming to Riverside

Making a Difference: Area businesses collaborate to produce face shields for hospital workers

Making a Difference: Maureen Stefanidis, nurse manager, Peconic Bay Medical Center ICU

SPORTS

Girls Track and Field: Yakaboski will run for Lehigh

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: Stay connected to the North Fork with these virtual events

These restaurants are offering Easter dinner takeout options

WEATHER

Expect showers and afternoon thunderstorms today with a high near 58 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. A wind advisory is in effect for the afternoon hours.

The low tonight will be around 36.