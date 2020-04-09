Solovievs discuss plans for North Fork, police officer recovering in ICU
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, April 9.
NEWS
Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates
After winning bid to buy Shelter Island hotel, Soloviev discusses vision for North Fork, Peconic Bay Winery
Riverhead officer injured in crash ‘making progress’ in recovery while in ICU
St. James man connected to Riverhead arson arrested after running from police at LIRR station
Cuomo: Now is not a time for complacency; Mobile ‘hot spot’ testing site coming to Riverside
Making a Difference: Area businesses collaborate to produce face shields for hospital workers
Making a Difference: Maureen Stefanidis, nurse manager, Peconic Bay Medical Center ICU
SPORTS
Girls Track and Field: Yakaboski will run for Lehigh
NORTHFORKER
Podcast: Stay connected to the North Fork with these virtual events
These restaurants are offering Easter dinner takeout options
WEATHER
Expect showers and afternoon thunderstorms today with a high near 58 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. A wind advisory is in effect for the afternoon hours.
The low tonight will be around 36.