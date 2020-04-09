Susan T. Chiaramonte died April 5, 2020, at her Riverhead home. She was 55.

Born April 24, 1964, in Riverhead, she was the daughter of Stephan and Marcella (Krajewski) Gocha. She attended Riverhead High School.

Ms. Chiaramonte worked as a client service specialist with Solutions Management Inc.

Predeceased by her parents, she is survived by her children, Kevin Robinkoff Jr. of Shirley, Nicholas Chiaramonte of Saratoga Springs, N.Y., and VJ Chiaramonte of Pennsylvania; her siblings, Laurie, Betty Ann, Jeanne Marie, Charles, Steve and Jim; and seven grandchildren.

Cremation was private. McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family.