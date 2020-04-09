Lafayette T. Bernard of Shirley, formerly of Riverhead, died April 7, 2020, as the result of an accident. He was 31.

Born June 1, 1988, in Stony Brook, he was the son of Michael Bagley and Justine Trent.

He worked as a pool and tennis court maintenance man. His family said he enjoyed dirt bikes, motorcycles and “family time.”

Beside his parents, he is survived by his sister, Darnisha Bagley of Shirley; his stepbrother, Michael Bagley of Shirley; his stepsister, Molly Brothers of Bellport; his children, Adeyn, Mikayla, Ava and Maddox; and his grandmothers, Barbara Mitchner of Virginia and Margaret Brothers of North Carolina.

Burial took place at Riverhead Cemetery. McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home of Riverhead assisted the family.