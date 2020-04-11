Cuomo: Schools and businesses should reopen together

Governor Andrew Cuomo provides a coronavirus update during a press conference in the Red Room at the State Capitol on Friday. (Credit: Mike Groll/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

School buildings and businesses should reopen together across the entire New York City metropolitan area, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Saturday.

Whether that actually happens and when it may occur remains to be seen, he added.

Mr. Cuomo was responding to a series of questions at Saturday’s COVID-19 media briefing about an announcement from New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio that the city’s public schools would remain closed through the end of the school year, but that businesses could reopen as early as May.

Today I announced we will close @NYCSchools for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.



This is a public health decision — and not an easy one. But it's the right one. The social distancing strategies have been working, and we cannot risk a resurgence of the virus. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) April 11, 2020

The governor said that while he respects the mayor’s position, he believes it’s not his call to make.

“It is my legal authority in this situation,” Mr. Cuomo said.

At a minimum, the governor said, schools and businesses should reopen at the same time across New York City, Long Island and Westchester. He said he’d like to see that extend across the entire state and possibly New Jersey and Connecticut.

“You can’t make a decision without coordinating,” Mr. Cuomo said, calling Mr. de Blasio’s announcement “his opinion.”

The governor said childcare would be a big reason to connect the reopening of businesses and schools.

“I don’t understand how you reopen businesses in May but keep schools closed in June,” he said, adding that workers would be forced to figure out what to do with their children. “I don’t get that.”

School buildings across New York State were closed first on March 16 in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Non-essential businesses were then ordered shutdown four days later. While no timetable has been given for a possible reopening of either, the most recent executive order from the governor assures both will remain closed until at least April 29.