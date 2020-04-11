Evelyn Daniels, 94, of Riverhead died April 9, 2020, at Hamptons Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Southampton.

Born June 14, 1925, in Snowhill, N.C., she was the daughter of Joshua and Isabel (Curmon) Daniels.

Ms. Daniels was a licensed beautician and a home health aide for Utopia. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Riverhead.

Predeceased by her son, Albert Daniels, in 2009, she is survived by her sister, Beulah Hill of Virginia; two grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Cremation was private. McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family.