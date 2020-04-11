Riverhead resident William H. Gaines died April 10, 2020, at the Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Westhampton Beach. He was 85.

Born Dec. 20, 1934, in Riverhead, he was the son of James and Willie Ann (Jones) Gaines. He attended Riverhead High School and served in the U.S. Army. He worked locally as a landscaper.

His interests included reading, game shows, dining and family.

Predeceased by his wife, Vera, in 1997, he is survived by his sister, Margaret Bell of Riverhead.

Burial took place at Calverton National Cemetery. McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home assisted the family.