Riverhead resident Mary Ignasiak died March 25, 2020, at her home. She was 85.

Born Aug. 5, 1934, in Riverhead, she was the daughter of James and Annette Hubbard. She attended Riverhead High School.

Her interests included reading, game shows and dining with family.

Ms. Ignasiak was predeceased by her husband, Thomas, in 2008.

Burial took place at St. John’s Cemetery in Riverhead. McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home assisted the family.