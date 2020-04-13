Former Riverhead resident Rosella Mae Lopez of Middle Island died April 7, 2020, at Mather Hospital in Port Jefferson. She was 61.

She was born Sept. 13, 1958, in North Carolina to Johnnie and Ruby (Felton) Reid.

Ms. Lopez graduated from Riverhead High School. She was a homemaker and a member of Galilee Church of God in Christ. Family members said she loved fashion.

Predeceased by her parents and, in 2018, her daughter, Tameka Foster, she is survived by her son, Willie Bryant; her siblings, Earlean Trent, Queenie Blanchard, Kathy, Ruby and Mary Reid; and seven grandchildren.

Burial took place at Riverhead Cemetery. McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family.