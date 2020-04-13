Edward Joseph Bonn of Riverhead died on Monday, April 6, 2020. He was 81 years old. Ed departed this world for a better one after a major battle under the most difficult of health care circumstances.

Ed was born on Oct. 27, 1938, in Queens, N.Y., to Madeline (née Onorato) and Edward Bonn.

Predeceased by his first wife, Janet (née Ballerin), son Edward Bonn and brother Joseph Bonn, he is survived by his wife Christine Podesta-Bonn; children Dane Bonn (Jenny) of Glen Head, N.Y., and Craig Bonn (Mary Helen) of Glen Head; stepchildren John Zubrinic, Kim Zubrinic and Tina Zubrinic; grandchildren Jered, Juliette, Brooke and Lindsay; step-grandchildren Michael, Hailey and Tyler; great-grandchildren Julianna and Jason; and daughter-in-law Julia Bonn.

Ed’s life will be celebrated at a later date with the family and friends he so loved and who so dearly loved him.

Ed asked that in lieu of flowers, please send donations to Monsignor Joseph W. Staudt at Sacred Heart R.C. Church, 27905 Route 25, Cutchogue, NY 11935.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is serving the family.

