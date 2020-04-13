George J. Mullen Jr., a lifelong Cutchogue resident, died April 8, 2020. He was 82 years old.

George was born June 6, 1937, in Greenport, N.Y., to Rosemary (Kaelin) and George Mullen Sr. He graduated from Southold High School with the class of 1954.

George worked for Sacred Heart Parish in Cutchogue as a sexton and sacristant. He was also a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Parish. Prior to being employed by the parish, he was employed by Suffolk County Plumbers Union Local No. 775.

Predeceased by his parents, George is survived by his sister, Rosemary Brennan (James) of Miller Place, N.Y.; niece Maura Brennan of Manhattan, N.Y.; nephew Matthew Brennan (Allegra) of Manhattan; one great-niece and three great-nephews, all of Manhattan; and several first cousins.

A private family graveside service was held at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue, officiated by Father Peter Allen.

Memorial donations may be made to Cutchogue Free Library, P.O. Box 935, Cutchogue, NY 11935; Sacred Heart Parish, P.O. Box 926, Cutchogue, NY 11935; or Sister of St. Joseph, Mission Advancement Office, 1725 Brentwood Road, Brentwood, NY 11717.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is serving the family.

