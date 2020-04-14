Storm leaves hundreds without power; states to work together to reopen economy

Gov. Andrew Cuomo discussed a plan to join five other states to develop a plan together on how to reopen the economy. (Credit: Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Office)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, April 14.

NEWS

Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates

Marinas, golf courses forced to close under state mandate

Storm leaves more than 1,100 customers without power in Southold Town

Multi-state coalition to develop plan on how and when to reopen economy

Riverhead Rotary donates $50K to food banks, local restaurants

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 55 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 35.