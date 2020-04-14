Storm leaves hundreds without power; states to work together to reopen economy
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, April 14.
NEWS
Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates
Marinas, golf courses forced to close under state mandate
Storm leaves more than 1,100 customers without power in Southold Town
Multi-state coalition to develop plan on how and when to reopen economy
Riverhead Rotary donates $50K to food banks, local restaurants
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 55 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 35.