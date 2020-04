Allen Jackson of Riverhead died April 10, 2020, at his home. He was 83.

He was born Aug. 11, 1936, in Florida.

He worked as a truck driver and was a past member of the Riverhead Masonic Lodge.

He is survived by local children Alice Jackson, Sonya Richardson, Shenika Reid and Allen Brown; other children out of state; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A private burial took place at Riverhead Cemetery. McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family.