A sign in front of PBMC pays tribute to the health care heroes. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

An anonymous donor has given Peconic Bay Medical Center a $1 million gift to support the hospital’s staff in its efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a release, Andy Mitchell, the hospital’s president and CEO, said, “This is an incredibly inspiring and deeply appreciated gift. It expresses the gratitude so many of us feel toward these real-life heroes. It exemplifies the tremendous outpouring of support our frontline caregivers have been receiving from the entire community.”

He said the funds would be distributed “directly to full and part-time PBMC team members.”

PBMC is part of Northwell Health’s health care system and is the largest facility of its kind on eastern Long Island. The facility has a dedicated COVID-19 isolation unit in the recently opened Corey Critical Care Pavillion.