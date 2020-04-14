Police searching for 22-year-old man who was reported missing Monday

Riverhead Town police are seeking the public’s help to locate a 22-year-old man who has been reported missing.

Vitaliy Leeds was last seen Friday at around 5 p.m. at the Community Housing Innovations home located on West Main Street in Riverhead. Police do no suspect his disappearance to be suspicious.

He was reported missing to police at around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Mr. Leeds is white, 6-foot-2, 140 pounds and has numerous tattoos along both arms and his chest.

Anyone who may have seen him or know his whereabouts is asked to contact Riverhead police at 631-727-4500.