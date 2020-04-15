Beating the odds: After nearly four weeks in ICU at PBMC, Cutchogue man is headed home

View Gallery RIck Horton was greeted by family and friends as he left PBMC Wednesday afternoon. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

“We missed you. Welcome home!” “Go, gramps, go!”

Doctors, nurses, family and friends lined the entrance at Peconic Bay Medical Center, cheering and applauding as Rick Horton was discharged from the hospital Wednesday.

The Cutchogue man, who spent nearly four weeks in the ICU, is the second patient at PBMC to come off of a ventilator and be discharged.

“It was like being hit by a truck, and then the truck backed up and over me again,” Mr. Horton said, describing the ordeal. “These guys were great,” he added, thanking the team at PBMC for saving his life.

As he left the hospital, staff played “Here Comes the Sun” by the Beatles in what has become a tradition when discharging COVID-19 patients.

“There’s good days and bad days,” said Christine Kippley, chief nursing officer at PBMC. Days like Wednesday, she said, keep her going.

“It’s such a difficult, unusual situation,” Ms. Kippley said. “We have people leaving here every single day that are doing well. They go home and they’ll live normal lives,” she added, noting that the hospital has discharged over 100 COVID-19 patients so far.

“It motivates us to keep doing that,” she said.

As he was brought out into the sun for the first time in weeks, Mr. Horton’s wife, Debbie, rushed over to embrace him. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, no visitors are allowed at hospitals, nursing homes and similar facilities.

“Not being able to see him, touch him…it was worse than labor, worse than any experience ever,” Ms. Horton said. “But getting him back is what we’ve been waiting for.”

She thanked the team of heroes for their care and helping the couple communicate while Mr. Horton was in the hospital.

“They were willing to do absolutely anything and everything,” she said, adding that her husband is healthy and active.

Ms. Horton said that she hopes sharing their story will inspire other patients and their families.

“This gives them the hope that if they do get ill, they can survive,” she said.

Following the sendoff, a surprise parade drove by their Pine Tree Road home to offer support and well-wishes to Mr. Horton.

