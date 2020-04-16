Cuomo mandates wearing masks in public; Cutchogue survivor shares his COVID-19 tale

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, April 16.

NEWS

Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates

Cuomo issues executive order requiring everyone to wear masks in public when unable to be socially distant

Beating the odds: After nearly four weeks in ICU at PBMC, Cutchogue man is headed home

Local restaurants, with much smaller staffs, adapt to find ways to stay afloat

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: There are still ways to get your North Fork date night on

How to become an at-home sourdough savant

WEATHER

Expect the rain to gradually give way to clear skies with a high near 51 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 38. There’s a slight chance the rain will return tonight but clear skies are in the forecast for Thursday.