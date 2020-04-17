School and business closures extended; local firefighter dies from 9/11-related illness
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, April 17.
NEWS
Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates
Governor extends NY PAUSE, keeping schools and nonessential businesses closed through May 15
Steve Brickman, retired FDNY firefighter, dies of 9/11-related illness at 57
Unsung heroes continue to staff East End Disability in the face of COVID-19
SPORTS
Riverhead’s arguably best girls lacrosse team may never get to play
NORTHFORKER
Farm Stand Spotlight: Country View Farm Stand
WEATHER
Expect increasing clouds with a high near 47 degrees today, according to the National Weather Service. Rain is in the forecast for tonight, when the low will be around 44. The rain will continue Saturday. Expect clear skies on Sunday.