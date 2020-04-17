School and business closures extended; local firefighter dies from 9/11-related illness

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, pictured next to State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker, M.D., discusses the latest coronavirus information on April 15. (Credit: Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Office)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, April 17.

NEWS

Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates

Governor extends NY PAUSE, keeping schools and nonessential businesses closed through May 15

Steve Brickman, retired FDNY firefighter, dies of 9/11-related illness at 57

Unsung heroes continue to staff East End Disability in the face of COVID-19

SPORTS

Riverhead’s arguably best girls lacrosse team may never get to play

NORTHFORKER

Farm Stand Spotlight: Country View Farm Stand

WEATHER

Expect increasing clouds with a high near 47 degrees today, according to the National Weather Service. Rain is in the forecast for tonight, when the low will be around 44. The rain will continue Saturday. Expect clear skies on Sunday.

