Riverhead resident Leroy Carroll Jr. died April 14, 2020, at Peconic Bay Medical Center. He was 65.

Born June 23, 1954, in Port Jefferson, he was the son of Leroy and Barbara (Cuffee) Carroll Sr.

He graduated from Center Moriches High School in 1972. He worked as custodial supervisor for BOCES. He was a Shinnecock tribal member.

Family members called Mr. Carroll an “all around family man” who liked race cars and collecting coins and baseball cards.

Predeceased by his father, he is survived by his mother; his wife, the former Melvina Rose; his daughter, Natasha (Jason) and Lachara (Ervin), both of Riverhead; three sisters, Debra Harris, Ernestine Watkins and Sonia Brackett, all of Mastic; his brother, Matthew Carroll of Mastic; and three grandchildren, Deserae Lewis, Tahniya Badgett and Avani Turner.

Private burial took place at the Shinnecock Reservation. McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home assisted the family.

