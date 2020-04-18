Police Blotter: Officers called to store after man reports employee coughed on him

A man wanted a police officer to document an incident in which an employee at Home Depot on Route 58 allegedly coughed on him last Thursday, according to Riverhead Town police.

• Two backpack leaf blowers and a power washer were reported stolen from Lowe’s on Route 58. The value of the stolen items is about $1,377, according to police.

• An unknown person forged two checks totaling $1,200 from a business on Main Road in Jamesport Monday afternoon, according to police.

• An all-terrain vehicle was reported stolen from a home on Sound Avenue Monday night, according to police. Additional information was not available.

• A “heavyset” man removed an unknown quantity of merchandise from the Stop & Shop store on Route 58 last Wednesday about 11:40 a.m., according to police.

• An unknown man dumped his personal garbage into a dumpster at Satur Farms on Route 25 in Calverton without permission last Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

• A tree was removed from the roadway on Fresh Pond Avenue in Calverton Monday afternoon by the Riverhead Highway Department. A tree also was removed from the road on Manor Lane in Jamesport Monday afternoon during a storm, according to police.

• Southampton Town police arrested Nicholas Fisher, 34, of Flanders on charges of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance; aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; and driving without inspection, insurance or registration following a traffic stop on Seaside Avenue in Hampton Bays.

He was initially stopped for an expired inspection and operating a vehicle with a suspended registration on April 4 about 7:40 p.m., according to police.

Further investigation revealed that he was in possession of dextroamphetamine sulfate tablets — a Schedule 2 controlled substance — and was operating with a revoked driver’s license, due to a prior alcohol related incident, according to police.

• On Friday at 1:42 a.m., an officer responded to an incident on Long Neck Boulevard in Flanders for a report of a criminal mischief in progress with a knife possibly involved, according to police.

The caller told the responding officer that another tenant living in the same house attempted to break down his door with a knife.

That suspect, Jenis Alvarado, 41, of Flanders was identified by the caller on scene and charged with criminal mischief and intent to damage property, according to police.

Pictures of the damaged door were taken and statements were taken from both the caller and a witness, police said.

• A woman called police with regard to missing medication about 6 a.m. last Monday on Old Quogue Road in Riverside, according to police.

The woman told the responding officer that her narcotics medication has gone missing, but that it had possibly been misplaced. The woman was advised to keep looking for it, and was given a copy of the police report, at the caller’s request.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.